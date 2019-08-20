Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Cut Its Position; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined, Hikari Tsushin Has Upped by $2.72 Million Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 32,618 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 36,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.95 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 4.28 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 730,127 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 1,897 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 1.91% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 40,120 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 4.10 million shares. 2,000 were reported by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Everett Harris Com Ca has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilltop Holding holds 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 12,271 shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eulav Asset Management invested in 35,800 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited holds 1,297 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 6,559 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Com LP holds 710,087 shares. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership reported 76,000 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,803 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,850 shares. Aviance Cap Management Lc owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Inc owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,061 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Valley Natl Advisers owns 12,248 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Proffitt & Goodson owns 2,134 shares. Bridges Invest Management owns 190,047 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited owns 145,190 shares. Tctc Lc reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Private holds 9,288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited holds 0.25% or 1.02 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.32% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.24M shares. 11,448 are held by Marco Inv Limited Liability. Atlantic Union Bank Corp has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).