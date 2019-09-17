Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Holding; Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 407,078 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.74. About 320,558 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares to 8,882 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.