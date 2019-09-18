Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Cut Position by $334,789; Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Kwmg Has Increased Its Position by $309,260 as Market Valuation Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 53,910 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 71,714 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,683 shares to 18,611 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 45,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Surface Transportation Board: 3 Class I Railroads Have Sufficient Returns For Capital Improvements – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 524,261 were accumulated by Mcdonald Invsts Inc Ca. 3,283 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Lc. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 37,170 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Tru reported 9,413 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brookstone Management invested in 0.04% or 3,599 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 983,724 shares. Bridges Invest Inc holds 510,937 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,555 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Financial Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 7,635 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,901 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa stated it has 2,387 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,512 shares.