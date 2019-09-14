Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position by $309,777 as Stock Value Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Increases Stake in Banc Of California (BANC)

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 397,219 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Fincl invested in 11,436 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc invested in 18,020 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.80M shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cls Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,046 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 115,425 shares. Monetta Svcs invested in 2.78% or 24,000 shares. Nomura Holdg has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 122,250 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 180,525 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 25,071 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited holds 7,642 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 68,575 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 467,543 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,808 shares to 9,274 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,555 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 694,771 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bbr Partners Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 26,309 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 64,250 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,695 shares. 326,617 were reported by Kennedy Management Inc. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 10,340 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 17,447 shares. Seidman Lawrence B invested in 6.14% or 530,323 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc reported 29,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 2.94 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 858,000 are held by Prudential Public Limited Com. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 21,351 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 355,159 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 767,081 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.