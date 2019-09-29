Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding by $309,777 as Stock Rose; Quantum Capital Management Maintains Position in Heico New (HEI.A)

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 613,401 shares traded or 52.75% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4.03 million shares. 1.80 million were reported by Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated. Garrison Bradford Assoc invested in 3,787 shares or 0.75% of the stock. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 8,512 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 1,700 were reported by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Company. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department holds 0.4% or 10,384 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox accumulated 404,391 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.85% or 91,007 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & Communication Incorporated holds 0.21% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital reported 4,722 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Comm Mn, a California-based fund reported 7.18 million shares. Moody Bancorp Division invested in 67,824 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Stockton owns 2,058 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,893 shares to 513,555 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,309 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).