Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.31 Million; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 1.36M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 471,357 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,441 shares to 18,059 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.