Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,006 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 185,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 6.02 million shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $179.93. About 849,905 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares to 134,111 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 63,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. Morse David L sold 35,701 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Or stated it has 0.51% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). North Amer Management accumulated 143,802 shares. Moreover, Benedict Advsrs Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 28,857 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 0.16% or 15,120 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,700 shares stake. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Comerica Fincl Bank has 823,784 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 1,303 were reported by Central Bank Trust. 85,681 were accumulated by Old National Bancorp In. Adirondack Tru Com holds 3,383 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 488,314 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Lc reported 327,630 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com owns 6,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 11,868 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 910,919 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 64,143 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP accumulated 0.94% or 131,893 shares. Richard C Young Company reported 16,539 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,000 shares. 120,694 are owned by Hallmark Cap Mngmt. Chilton Invest Comm Limited Co invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 554,641 shares. 14,046 are held by Scott & Selber. Institute For Wealth Ltd owns 5,724 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital owns 0.92% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 36,783 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,869 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,192 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

