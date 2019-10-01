Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Investment House Raised Stake; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holding in Splunk (SPLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 187,231 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,824 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $161.15. About 233,675 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 100,967 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt owns 74,119 shares. Girard Prtn Limited has 49,342 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.3% or 47,484 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young & reported 18,281 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 153,314 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 33,111 are owned by Tdam Usa. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Cap LP has 2,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tru Com Of Virginia Va has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,512 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). South Dakota Invest Council reported 161,480 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Albion Fincl Ut holds 30,243 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 147,308 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,045 shares to 112,762 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,091 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Datadog a Buy After Surging 40% Post-IPO? – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Aphria Stock Stands Out Among Marijuana Stocks – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 5,619 shares to 26,140 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,486 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).