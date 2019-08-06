Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Visa (V) Holding Has Boosted by Trb Advisors Lp

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $167.78. About 948,079 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 6.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 818,345 shares stake. Lincoln Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.09M shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,792 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 8,323 were accumulated by Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Lc owns 2,165 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18.62M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Odey Asset Management Gp invested in 0.46% or 36,100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.05% or 43,180 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 2.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability reported 153,026 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares to 28,693 shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).