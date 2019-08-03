Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Raised Position by $786,403; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Increased Holding

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 58,862 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

