Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Its Stake; Boeing (BA) Stock Declined While Bp Wealth Management Raised by $1.74 Million Its Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,774 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85 million, up from 47,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 93,348 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, down from 96,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 3.97 million shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.84 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 10,133 shares to 199,825 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 4,015 shares to 168,974 shares, valued at $21.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,640 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.