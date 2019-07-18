Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,321 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 99,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $171.6. About 2.98 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 2.02M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. The insider Mason Jeanne K sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68M.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 17,990 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 37,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

