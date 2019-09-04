Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Trimmed Its Position; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 860,077 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 130,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, down from 132,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.18% or 4,013 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Ser Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,481 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 235,590 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sei Invests stated it has 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 59,643 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma holds 0.07% or 1,834 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 42,593 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Group reported 88,564 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 58,704 shares stake. Sit holds 71,245 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has 43,436 shares. Tt stated it has 44,029 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 7 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,491 shares. Allstate accumulated 66,096 shares. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 422,474 shares. American Money Mngmt reported 2.25% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acg Wealth has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Numerixs Technology holds 0.65% or 29,594 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Btim Corporation reported 570,156 shares. Trb Advsrs LP accumulated 76,000 shares. First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,046 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hamel Assoc accumulated 21,405 shares. Hilltop has 12,271 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,565 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

