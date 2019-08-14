Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased Holding; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 4,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,175 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 23,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $165.06. About 818,592 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.22 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4,275 shares to 4,495 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 188,342 shares. King Wealth has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Icon Advisers accumulated 1.55% or 92,409 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 6.96M shares. Washington Retail Bank has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Winslow Capital Management Limited Com holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.71M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.07 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Limited holds 0.1% or 5,915 shares. Strategic Ser, New York-based fund reported 26,823 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 52,894 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.84% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 202,287 shares. Coastline Tru Company reported 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 10,227 were accumulated by Howard Capital Mgmt. Cohen And Steers holds 0.14% or 291,398 shares in its portfolio.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 180 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 7,750 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,559 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kensico Mgmt stated it has 3.95M shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Mercantile Trust owns 20,464 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 12,600 were accumulated by Jump Trading Limited Liability. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sachem Head Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 10.02% or 5.80M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 271,729 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eminence LP holds 2.33% or 5.50M shares in its portfolio. Yakira Cap invested in 24,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.