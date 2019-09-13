Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Raised Holding; American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder American Assets Raised Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 666.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 77,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 88,678 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, up from 11,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 89,775 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 6,426 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931)

