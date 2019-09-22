Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Cut Stake by $395,967; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 5,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 185,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61M, down from 190,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 23,202 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 25,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quadrant Capital Limited Company holds 2.22% or 20,345 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 4.53M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs reported 1.15% stake. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5,822 are owned by Blue Incorporated. Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Factory Mutual holds 499,300 shares. 5,112 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Fincl Consulate Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. 127,169 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bender Robert Associate has 5,566 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponso (TCEHY) by 11,800 shares to 94,965 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 369,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,478 shares to 24,285 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 38,023 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisory reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.07% or 59,853 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bank N A holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,012 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,544 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 1,594 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 161,480 shares. Broderick Brian C has 0.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,869 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 113,355 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,100 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 31,958 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,665 shares in its portfolio.