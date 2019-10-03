Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cna Financial Increased Stake; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Position Maintained by Park West Asset Management Llc

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 787.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $152.02. About 5.27 million shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 1577.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 323,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 344,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 20,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 206,543 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability owns 0.66% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,416 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kj Harrison Prtnrs has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Compton Incorporated Ri reported 6,436 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,394 shares. Smith Moore Co stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aqr Capital Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,673 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi invested in 0.02% or 374 shares. Pecaut & Company invested in 19,951 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability has 1.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,292 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 8,300 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,300 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 116,121 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 650,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,421 shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS).