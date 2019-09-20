Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Cut Position by $2.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Semtech (SMTC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fiera Capital Cut Its Position

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 13,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 46,423 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 59,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 2.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 39,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 632,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39M, down from 671,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 323,655 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 87,576 shares to 252,848 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 51,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 87,576 shares to 252,848 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 51,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.29 million for 40.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 134,235 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $89.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 40,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

