Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Stake; Corning (GLW) Holder Foundation Resource Management Cut Holding by $1.01 Million

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 2.43M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning (GLW) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 30,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 713,432 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 743,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Corning for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 7.55M shares traded or 47.35% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). California State Teachers Retirement has 1.34M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 302,257 shares. Aspen Management reported 7,147 shares. Decatur Cap holds 1.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 163,160 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mirae Asset Co, Korea-based fund reported 39,815 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 7,326 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 10,556 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 7,106 shares. Hamel stated it has 9,725 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Limited Liability reported 210,548 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 19,795 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Strs Ohio owns 60,356 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.05 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.