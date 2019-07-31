Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Plancorp Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $370,440; Stock Rose

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc analyzed 2,188 shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $179.3. About 2.80 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Commerce holds 62,268 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.68% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New Vernon Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,985 shares. St Germain D J Company Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,580 shares. Trust Investment has 5,120 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,120 shares. Barnett holds 24,917 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Teachers Retirement reported 1.12 million shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,035 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 3.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hrt Limited Com invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 23,325 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Co stated it has 6,028 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.45 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares to 102,873 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 167,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).