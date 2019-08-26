Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $365,396; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding Held by Timber Hill Llc

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 835,349 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 1.03 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

