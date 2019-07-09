Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Upped Its Stake by $3.05 Million; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Holding by $2.03 Million; Shares Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 202,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 879,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 523,539 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,192 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 55,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 2.19 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 30,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 6.34 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management Sa has 31,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 31,593 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 200 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 1,326 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.78% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 6.02M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 1.34 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 72,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.35 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc has 419,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Int Grp has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 21,384 shares to 158,504 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 83,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,063 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,392 shares to 54,813 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 47,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,878 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).