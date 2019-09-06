Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Cut Its Stake by $15.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake in Adecoagro S A (Call) (AGRO) as Market Value Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Adecoagro S A (Call) (AGRO) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 300,485 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,409 shares to 42,865 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,210 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

