Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Holding by $2.65 Million; Caterpillar Com (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Decreased by $403,240 Its Holding

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.33. About 966,982 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 15,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 38,023 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, down from 53,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 816,932 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Registered Advisor holds 8,512 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 226,483 shares. Calamos Ltd reported 271,616 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9.26M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 0.82% stake. Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,201 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alta Mngmt Lc holds 2.57% or 271,954 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 80,475 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 6,532 shares. Town Country Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 0.59% or 7,587 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 113,355 shares. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 198,604 shares. Symphony Asset Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.65 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $731.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.61B for 11.45 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.