Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $307,447 as Stock Value Rose; Cove Street Capital Holds Holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR)

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 224,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 449,116 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 3.84 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Renews Multi-Year Agreement with BAE Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beware Of This ‘Cheap’ Aerospace Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 90,357 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 75,161 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 99,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bluecrest Limited owns 12,200 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 717,465 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 38,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Glenmede Tru Na reported 324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,609 were reported by Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw And Com Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 867,236 shares to 5.61 million shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,715 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 80,341 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blackrock Inc holds 45.85 million shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,632 were reported by Caxton Associate Lp. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 1,442 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,377 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 15 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co holds 1,305 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.04% or 2,487 shares. Capital Mgmt Assocs New York reported 0.52% stake. Cohen Cap Management invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 11,701 shares. Sun Life owns 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,230 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.