Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Stake in Altria Group (MO) Lowered by $68.62 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.86 million, down from 10.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 275,601 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08 million, down from 290,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77 million shares to 29.82M shares, valued at $370.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 60,017 shares to 492,937 shares, valued at $82.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

