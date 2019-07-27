Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $802,944

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 33,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 145,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 10.23M shares traded or 67.19% up from the average. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patien; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA 3Q REV. $66.4M, EST. $33.2M

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,601 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08M, down from 290,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 58,968 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $58.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR) by 152,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 48,102 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 550 shares. 46,195 were accumulated by Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Co. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 0.02% or 1,087 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank accumulated 0.13% or 7,712 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 394,043 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 47,476 shares. 4,217 were reported by Gideon Cap Advsr. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,250 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 9,066 shares. Orleans Corporation La holds 1.98% or 15,410 shares. Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il holds 0.64% or 6,087 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 517 shares. 10,934 were reported by Cetera Advsr. Security National Bank Of So Dak invested in 11,605 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,735 shares to 739,617 shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,513 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $18.66 million activity. 110,000 shares valued at $2.38 million were sold by Squarer Ron on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Saccomano Nicholas A sold $4.04 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 187,264 shares. $4.80 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Robbins Andrew R on Wednesday, February 6. $800,000 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale. LEFKOFF KYLE also sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Granite Point Capital LP has invested 0.12% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Victory Incorporated invested in 2,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd owns 194,783 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 63,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 563,031 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 2.66 million shares. Great Point Prns Lc invested in 4.34% or 1.80M shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Llc invested in 8,199 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP invested in 0.39% or 181,107 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 54,859 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 610 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 30,069 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 273,165 shares.

