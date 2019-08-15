Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Increased Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Bluefin Trading Has Decreased Its Holding by $339,471

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 2,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 11,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 52,894 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 41,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 119,000 shares to 219,700 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 464,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares to 3,342 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,973 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

