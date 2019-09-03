Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Holding by $1.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Hrt Financial Lowered Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $3.40 Million; Shares Declined

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 94.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 72,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 4,451 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 76,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.48 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 11,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 52,894 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 41,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 1.26 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca holds 0.13% or 2,032 shares. Beach Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,830 shares. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 1,362 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.63% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aqr Capital Mngmt owns 349,416 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 61,263 shares. 76,591 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc. Conning Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30,542 shares. Advantage Inc invested 3.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Assoc New York reported 2,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 166,980 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,087 shares. Parsec Financial Management accumulated 4,555 shares.

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares to 22,024 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $224.85 million for 13.90 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 64,360 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Linscomb Williams Inc invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 0.09% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 14,397 shares. 49,569 are owned by Windward Capital Com Ca. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.1% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Alps Advsrs has invested 0.28% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 250,441 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 5,100 are owned by Macquarie Gp Limited. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.16% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Voya Invest reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 311,206 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Pnc Svcs Grp owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 38,067 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 9,451 shares to 28,439 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).