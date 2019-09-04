Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.62 Million; Holder Primecap Management Company Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Position

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.25. About 2.88M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 222,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 746,380 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.87M, up from 524,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 5.31 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 89,600 shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $87.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. by 96,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.79M shares, and cut its stake in Vmware (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

