Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Winslow Capital Management Boosted by $27.53 Million Its Stake; Gateway Investment Advisers Upped Its Autoliv (ALV) Stake

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 126.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 59,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 107,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 47,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 167,482 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 21/05/2018 – Autoliv to Provide Veoneer Spinoff With $1 Bln Liquidity; 29/05/2018 – VEONEER SELECTED PARTNER TO DEVELOP MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS; 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER WILL PROVIDE UP TO $1.2 BLN OF CASH LIQUIDITY IN VEONEER; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mr. Synnergren Is a Partner of Cevian Capital; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FILED AN AMENDMENT TO ITS REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10 IN CONNECTION WITH ITS PLANNED SPIN-OFF FROM AUTOLIV; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Bd Announced Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren Are Expected to Join Veoneer’s Bd Following Completion of the Spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer to Be Owned by Cevian Capital Following Spin-Off; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 162,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.33M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.68. About 1.49 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ALV shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 932,335 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 6,509 shares. 53,520 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru holds 23,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 420,273 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 2.27M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 12,400 shares. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Com accumulated 71,790 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,367 shares. 255 are held by Huntington Comml Bank. Principal Fin Grp Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1.76 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1,108 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,341 shares to 842,946 shares, valued at $39.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 339,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,318 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) CEO Mikael Bratt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veoneer prices upsize concurrent offering of common stock and convertible senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autoliv: Safety Investing From Sweden – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 44,319 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $299.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 342,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.