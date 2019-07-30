Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Stake; As Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rbf Capital Decreased Its Stake

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 35,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 1.68 million shares traded or 40.79% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Svcs holds 1.73% or 7,386 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance has 3.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 61,373 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Incorporated has 0.78% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 24,024 shares. First Personal Service accumulated 1,717 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Marvin And Palmer Associate has 30,906 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,213 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.05M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.66% or 437,419 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 2.28 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 1,820 shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has 0.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,447 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 150,657 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29M for 30.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 316,600 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $31.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 56,408 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 28,096 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 65,767 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 37,000 shares. Guggenheim holds 11,373 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 335,795 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 79,961 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Pnc Finance Gp holds 1,512 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,592 activity.