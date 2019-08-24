Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Palestra Capital Management Increased Stake by $77.29 Million; Geode Capital Management Has Cut Its Vf (VFC) Holding by $7.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 84,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.58M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.53 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.44 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05 million shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $96.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisors owns 2.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,820 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc holds 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 10,109 shares. Parsec Fin Management holds 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 4,555 shares. Wealthquest invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,965 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp accumulated 28,398 shares. Scholtz & Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Assetmark reported 4,424 shares. South State stated it has 0.9% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 20.56M shares. 4,454 were reported by At Retail Bank. Hallmark Mngmt has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,035 shares. Roosevelt Group accumulated 124,443 shares. 597,696 are held by Magellan Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,770 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Company has 5,574 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.12% or 79,575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 6,607 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 18,828 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Regent Mgmt Llc has invested 0.78% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hartford Finance Management Inc holds 0% or 101 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 700,257 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd owns 4,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tradition Capital Management invested 0.15% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,767 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 15,360 shares to 280,051 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 71,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Front Yard Residential Corp.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.