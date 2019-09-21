Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Davis R M Lowered Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder F&V Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $323,080

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 114,280 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33 million, down from 118,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,091 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 175,000 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation has 19,229 shares. Jlb & Associate Inc reported 79,856 shares. Pecaut invested in 58,848 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartline Invest Corporation has 4.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Catalyst Capital Advsr Llc accumulated 5,169 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs invested in 4.13% or 30,392 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 36.26 million shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Nbw Cap Limited Co holds 3.11% or 57,129 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.79% or 74,491 shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 96,878 were reported by S&Co Inc. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 3% or 250,949 shares. Highlander Limited Liability holds 18,984 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Archon Prns reported 2.68% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lau Assoc Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 3,551 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc, California-based fund reported 1,211 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 0.93% or 36,688 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stewart & Patten Com reported 35,292 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30,393 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 71,825 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 157,275 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 71,848 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 5,959 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 470,432 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 11,937 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16,195 shares to 418,413 shares, valued at $58.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).