Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Connors Investor Services Trimmed by $818,300 Its Stake; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $4.13 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 659,801 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy GGP for $9.25 billion in cash; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny reported 202,287 shares. 38,997 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Com. Anderson Hoagland And Co has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,562 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 410,976 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 3,710 shares. Axa reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pitcairn invested in 5,440 shares. Highland Cap Management Llc reported 11,618 shares. Rnc Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Citadel owns 247,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 246,524 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0.77% or 8,956 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 37,217 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 9,097 shares to 71,770 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

