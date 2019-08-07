Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Eidelman Virant Capital Lifted Position in Seachange Intl (SEAC) by $303,000 as Stock Value Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.05M market cap company. The stock increased 6.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 165,636 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 101,540 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98M, up from 90,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 12.37M shares. Bartlett And Company Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd reported 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aristotle Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,053 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,803 shares. Mawer Invest Limited has 1.94% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.63M shares. Field And Main Retail Bank reported 7,743 shares. Pggm invested in 0.24% or 276,484 shares. Somerset Tru Company owns 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 349 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 1,983 shares. Sns Finance Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,682 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Ltd accumulated 56,691 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.4% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 3.45% or 77,191 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma holds 3,453 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 15,858 shares to 118,951 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 186,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,360 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 224,399 shares. Roumell Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 979,430 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 657,485 shares. Virtu Lc holds 11,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 229,648 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 40,254 shares. 30,660 are owned by Art Ltd Liability Co. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Morgan Stanley owns 3,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0% or 6,840 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap, a Missouri-based fund reported 633,000 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 140,225 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. BONNEY MARK J bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832. 955,987 SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares with value of $1.48 million were bought by SINGER KAREN.