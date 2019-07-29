Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Egerton Capital Uk Llp Raised Position; Asset Management Group Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 327,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.73 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29B, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58M shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 127,207 shares stake. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 2,060 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cookson Peirce And holds 3.56% or 252,603 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 2.31% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 14,607 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.09% or 99,104 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 78,251 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com holds 92,409 shares. Weatherstone Capital invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 23,325 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Woodstock stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 363,446 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.