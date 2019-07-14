Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Shares Rose While Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Its Position by $653,016

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 118,423 shares to 161,487 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 33,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).