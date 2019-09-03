Union Pacific (UNP) Position Maintained by Creative Planning; Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) as Stock Price Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5818.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 238,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 242,639 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.57M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.58 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 86,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.17M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 206,631 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,100 were reported by Ar Asset Management Incorporated. 21 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Fmr Ltd Co reported 12.46 million shares stake. Utah Retirement stated it has 29,006 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Asset Mgmt One invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 8,831 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 650,050 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,245 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated accumulated 47,217 shares. 74,867 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,198 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company holds 464,845 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 79,175 shares.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.98 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Iradimed Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; McDermott Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 53,526 shares to 323,330 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 531,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

More recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Lc invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stephens Ar invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Comm Bancorporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 562,149 shares. Pacific Invest Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,242 shares. Boys Arnold & Com has 5,263 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mathes Co reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aldebaran stated it has 12,971 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 6,354 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 270,348 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 6,331 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation accumulated 17,159 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 3.45% or 77,191 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 1,564 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.06% or 45,302 shares. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).