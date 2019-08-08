Union Pacific (UNP) Position Increased by Trb Advisors Lp; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding Raised by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 173,124 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 169,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 21,502 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.77. About 30,214 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In accumulated 0.04% or 280 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 1,963 shares. Toth Finance Advisory reported 3,357 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Etrade Lc reported 37,643 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ferguson Wellman Capital stated it has 150,789 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Management has 1.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Colonial Tru Advisors holds 2.47% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 77,792 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Citadel Lc invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regions Corp invested in 0.36% or 186,701 shares. Old National Bankshares In has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,831 shares. Archon Prtn Lc invested in 2.82% or 80,000 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 36,412 shares to 35,139 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,164 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).