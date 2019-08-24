Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Holding; As Diamond Hill Investment Grouco (DHIL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Increased Position

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grouco (DHIL) by 110.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 3,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915,000, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grouco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 37,358 shares traded or 84.79% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Inc reported 83,987 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1,727 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 0.04% or 67,360 shares. 826 were reported by Citigroup. 253,251 are held by Blackrock. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Prtn Limited holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 15,900 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 5,513 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 4,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,760 shares in its portfolio. Ftb owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 45,110 shares in its portfolio.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 45,200 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $33.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,656 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Internation.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,936 shares to 123,686 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 30,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,043 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.