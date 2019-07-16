Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Renaissance Group Has Decreased Holding; As Och (OZM) Stock Price Rose, Caz Investments LP Lowered Position

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 23,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,763 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56M, down from 217,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 115,514 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Och-Ziff 2014-6 $573.44m CLO Reset Via BofAML; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 17/04/2018 – OZ Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP – AS OF APRIL 1, ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AMOUNT OF AUM ABOUT $32.3 BLN, DECREASE OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN SINCE MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 0% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) or 200 shares. Caz Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.71% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM).

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $10.96 million for 25.99 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $21,355 activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.54 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com holds 76,274 shares. Chemung Canal owns 38,971 shares. Kistler reported 2,238 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.05% or 720 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 1,393 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Company Financial Bank reported 1.11% stake. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 2,456 shares stake. First Fin In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 280 shares. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 78,251 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 495,870 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 15,254 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0.36% or 563,183 shares. 304,842 were accumulated by Saturna Capital. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,947 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arkema Sa (ARKAY) by 9,422 shares to 152,857 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fresenius Medical Care Ag & O (NYSE:FMS) by 94,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Persimmon Plc (PSMMY).