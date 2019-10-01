Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Northstar Group Cut Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $607,230

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $158.36. About 480,738 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 280,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, down from 292,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 2.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 1.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 309,993 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6.59 million shares. Palestra Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Creative Planning has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 0.1% or 6,177 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 15,174 shares stake. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 4,702 shares. Amer Rech holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,700 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak reported 2.34% stake. Capital Advisers Limited accumulated 372,591 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Family Firm reported 3,990 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,927 shares to 44,428 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,249 shares to 156,960 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure invested in 0.82% or 16,952 shares. 241,682 were accumulated by Twin Capital Mgmt Inc. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 67,107 shares. Trustco National Bank Corporation N Y reported 37,233 shares. 994,462 are held by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Fifth Third State Bank reported 2.55 million shares. Shine Advisory Services owns 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,299 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 122,551 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.77 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 22.49M are held by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. 261,460 are owned by Frontier Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Schwartz Counsel Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 466,000 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.71% or 610,506 shares.

