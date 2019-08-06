Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.63 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Position in Baidu (BIDU) Cut by $8.81 Million as Stock Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 6.34 million shares traded or 45.08% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.93M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,835 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.65% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tru Commerce Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 1.37% or 60,630 shares. Garland Cap Management reported 34,828 shares stake. D E Shaw & invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,846 shares. First Comml Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 97,604 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,717 shares. Westfield Management Communication Lp holds 0.9% or 710,087 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,454 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 135,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

