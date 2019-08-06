Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased by $1.62 Million Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Vestor Capital Has Cut Position by $925,858 as Stock Value Rose

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.93 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.16 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Bankshares reported 0.58% stake. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 11,175 shares. Trust Inv Advsr invested 1.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Personal Financial reported 1,717 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hendley Com Incorporated reported 34,335 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 1.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 54,930 shares. Jabodon Pt accumulated 2.68% or 19,051 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 248,524 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 10,761 shares. Northern holds 0.34% or 8.23 million shares. Comerica State Bank owns 202,735 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,406 shares to 51,044 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer (XLY).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 198,204 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited owns 105,622 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 606,356 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap Mgmt accumulated 3.24% or 109,727 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,400 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 930 shares. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2.61 million are held by Principal Grp Inc Inc. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 24,643 shares. 15,265 are held by Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Limited Company. 20,626 are held by Connable Office. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 225,889 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd owns 0.78% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,400 shares.