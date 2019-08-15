Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Decreased Its Holding by $824,312; O G E Energy Cp (OGE) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Boosted Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $161.91. About 1.07M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in O G E Energy Cp (OGE) by 27475.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 9,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, up from 33 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in O G E Energy Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 488,660 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.30 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 1.79 million shares. Centurylink Mgmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). State Teachers Retirement owns 292,336 shares. 1.53M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Adage Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 750,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 8,165 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 112,336 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Lc owns 338,147 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 19,465 shares. City Holdg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.