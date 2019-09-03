Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Upped Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $1.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 969.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 36,371 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $159.96. About 1.25 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc analyzed 9,706 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $110.22 billion market cap company.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bank & Trust accumulated 7,743 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 17,562 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.05% or 3,329 shares. Lvw Lc owns 1,790 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.15% or 19,658 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 3,161 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.75% or 1.22 million shares. 1,650 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated holds 1.53% or 12,971 shares in its portfolio. 15,410 were accumulated by Orleans Capital Corporation La. Valicenti Advisory Ser reported 1.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ami Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3.06 million shares. Stifel holds 0.51% or 1.08M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan And has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lau Limited Liability stated it has 1,198 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Creative Planning holds 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 242,639 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 6,331 shares. 77,191 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore invested in 1.19% or 19,584 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eqis Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,162 shares. 2,629 were accumulated by Sand Hill Limited Com. Fiduciary Company invested in 0.7% or 156,387 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1% or 8,600 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc invested in 1.07% or 49,205 shares. Davis invested in 0.25% or 2,500 shares. Smith Asset Gp Lp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

