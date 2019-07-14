Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Howland Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Valuation Declined, Holder Linden Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $734,305

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 785,249 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,777 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 24,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,951 shares to 72,897 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,346 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap invested in 0.27% or 42,904 shares. Scholtz And Com Ltd Liability Com holds 4,674 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Communication Ltd Company holds 4,038 shares. Conestoga Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,332 shares. Davis R M holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 118,083 shares. Alley Ltd Com holds 2.86% or 58,241 shares in its portfolio. 11,794 are held by Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,536 shares. Td Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 67,824 are owned by Moody National Bank Trust Division. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or reported 3,245 shares. Private Capital Advsrs reported 43,820 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 6.96M shares. S&Co invested in 1.26% or 67,502 shares. Iberiabank owns 1,635 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, Td Asset has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 52,255 shares. Fosun Interest owns 0.31% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 379,853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 215,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Rafferty Asset Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 204,923 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 216,558 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,184 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 605,097 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 40,134 shares. Artal Gru holds 110,532 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.48% or 4.18 million shares.