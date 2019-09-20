Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Lifted by Sabal Trust Co; As Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Market Value Declined, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Position

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 120,426 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37M, up from 111,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 2.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 254,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 558,039 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 812,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 50,577 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 78,200 shares to 191,103 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 77,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 21.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Red Lion Hotels Corporation Unveils New Alignment of Brands – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Launches Effortless Franchising With franchiseasy – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Set to Open Beach Front Hotel RL on Miami Beach – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Launches Artificial Intelligence Virtual Agent For Central Reservations Across Entire Brand Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation to Debut New Red Lion Inn & Suites in South Carolina – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 0.20% less from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). White Pine Capital holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 128,990 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 465,258 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 2,903 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Creative Planning has 17,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 5,574 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 74,900 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 0.24% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation invested in 98,343 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 60,800 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 207,278 shares. Punch Associate Invest Management reported 0.39% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). 59,042 were accumulated by Adirondack Research &. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 17,950 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,230 shares to 17,176 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What to expect from Patriot Rail’s new owner – Jacksonville Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.