Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Held by Kcm Investment Advisors Llc; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 16,486 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.15. About 152,215 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,057 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 billion, up from 25,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 150,996 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0.05% or 179,259 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 54,105 were reported by Sterling Capital Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 7,480 shares. Stillwater Limited Liability owns 0.79% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,285 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 367 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 308,216 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Casualty has 46,000 shares. Jnba has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Scotia Cap has 4,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Group invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pitcairn has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,822 shares to 121,266 shares, valued at $3.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,902 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 242 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 4,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,796 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl accumulated 2,743 shares. Mason Street Advisors has 103,128 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,477 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2,288 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest accumulated 13,244 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.1% or 6,818 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Connors Investor Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,775 shares. Addenda holds 0.28% or 22,895 shares. Boltwood owns 5,133 shares. Chemung Canal owns 1.55% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 38,971 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 1.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hartline Invest stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sageworth has 853 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 73,995 shares or 1.84% of the stock.